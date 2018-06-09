Cannot sign agreement with market tenants: CCP

PANAJI: The Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP), on Friday, said that it cannot sign an agreement with the tenants at the municipal market as a part of the land on which the complex stands belongs to Health Department, and also that it has not signed any agreement with the department.

“This can be done only after signing a pact with the health department,” it was stated.

CCP Commissioner Ajit Roy, while clarifying on the alleged market scam said that the corporation has to sign a pact with the health department first and then with the market tenants.

The commissioner said that court had given one year to decide on the market tenants/shopkeepers issue and the case was before the estate officer in July 2017. The Additional Collector, North, was appointed as estate officer and he was supposed to conduct hearing in this case and take a decision depending upon the outcome and sign an agreement with the ‘legal owners’ of the shops who were allotted first when the market complex had come up.

“The market complex had come up on a piece of land owned by two parties: wherein CCP owned 60 per cent of the land while 40 per cent is owned by Health Department,” he said adding, presently, the possession and ownership documents of the land are not with the CCP.

He said that before corporation signs Leave and Lease Agreement with the tenants, the CCP has to sign a pact with the Health Department since the part of the land belongs to them.

“So, we need to sign a tripartite agreement between CCP, Health Department and shopkeepers and proceed ahead and as regard rent scam, we have to first identify who are the beneficiaries, calculate arrears and only then we can say the exact amount involved,” he added.