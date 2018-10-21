Cannot begin process for e-auctioning of mineral blocks: state tells Centre

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state government has told the Union Ministry of Mines that it cannot begin the process of e-auctioning of mineral blocks as the ‘Centre has not taken decision on the request made by the Chief Minister for amending Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act), in order to restart mining in the state.’

This was told by the state government during the Coordination-Cum-Empowered Committee (CCEC) meeting of 21 major mineral rich states held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on October 12.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary (Mines) Daulat Hawaldar and the director of mines and geology, Prasanna Acharya, on behalf of the state.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Secretary (Mines) of Union government wherein senior officials in charge of mines of the state governments of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, and Under Secretary to the government of India A K Malik were present.

“We told during CCEC meeting that the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has written a letter to the Union Minister of Mines seeking legislative cure in order to restart mining in Goa, which has come to halt from March 16, 2018 following the order of the Supreme Court,” one the officials said.

The Secretary (Mines) also submitted during the meeting that the state legislative Assembly has also passed a resolution seeking amendment to MMDR Act so as that the mining can be continued till 2037 in the state.

“The Centre has neither accepted nor rejected the request made by the state government to amend MMDR Act. So, in such a situation the state cannot take up any kind of process for e-auctioning of mineral blocks,” the official pointed out.

During the meeting, progress and preparedness for e-auction of mineral blocks for 2018-19, status of statutory clearances for the auctioned mineral blocks, progress for auction of mining leases expiring in 2020, progress of Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY), implementation of Mining Tenement System (MTS), Mining Surveillance System (MSS), Star Rating of Mines, Impetus on Exploration – National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) and Minor Mineral Rules were discussed.