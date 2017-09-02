Candolim woman found dead in her house

NT NETWORK

CALANGUTE

Calangute police have registered a case of unnatural death after a 79-year-old woman, Isabella Cardozo, was found dead in her house at Candolim.

Sources from Calangute police station informed that the woman was found lying in a prone position and that blood was oozing from her nose.

After panchanama, the body was referred to Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim for post-mortem examination, which revealed the cause of death as closed head injury in the form of subarachnoid haemorrhage with bilateral fractures of the ribs and associated injuries to the lungs consequent to blunt force impact.

The police informed that one of the daughters of the deceased had been admitted to institute of psychiatry, Bambolim after obtaining appropriate orders from the court.

It is learnt that the deceased used to walk with the help of a walker and was not keeping in good health.

The police are inquiring whether the fracture to the ribs is due to sudden fall or otherwise. The police have already recorded statements of most of the family members including the children of the deceased.

A case under Section 174 of CrPc has been registered and PI Jivba Dalvi is investigating the matter.