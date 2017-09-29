Candolim Urban Cooperative Society declares 10% dividend

nt network

PANAJI

Stability of a financial institute is judged on its sustenance during the difficult times the country faces informed Dr Shivanand N Verlecar, while delivering chairman’s address during AGM of Candolim Urban Cooperative Society in Candolim.

During the occasion society honoured distinguished citizen and ex-sarpanch of Candolim Panchayat Ramkrisna (Baba) K Kerkar with a ‘Best Social Worker Award 2017’.

Chairman described him as most popular figure in the village and easily approachable who retained his panchayat seat consecutively for 5 terms since 1977.

Monthly scholarships to low income group students at school level with special consideration to sportspersons and physically challenged were also presented by the directors Vishwambar Chodankar, Gurudas Kandolkar, Kishor Sangodkar, Aditya Verlecar, Gurudas Nagvekar,

Subhash Naik, Ms Megha Sangodkar, Ganpat Raikar and the dignitaries in attendance namely Digambar Bandodkar, Sanjay Raikar and

others.