Cancer- A holistic synopsis

Sujal Torgal Patil

Ayurveda confirms that cancerous growths are not local or confined to a particular tissue or organ therefore there is a need for overall holistic approach. There is an infliction of the ojus (the immune response) and manas (the mental apparatus).

Prodromal signs and symptoms of cancer are often not present. But the body tries giving hints subtly. If you have recurrent fevers, acidity, ill digestion, irregular and abnormal motions, sleep disorders, skin allergies, frequent infections, it is best to choose complete cure instead of symptomatic treatment. Mismanagement of many disorders like fevers, inflammations, infections, etc, leads to alterations in the immune structure, making the system prone to autoimmune dysfunctions like cancer. Mismanagement translates to the suppression of the disease and not the reversal of pathology which is intended for accurate disease management. This mismanagement can be attributed to wrong dietary practices, unwarranted home remedies, non-treatment or erroneous medication.

Cancer often develops in the body for quite some time before bodily functions are compromised and symptoms are noticeable. This is one more reason why early detection through non-invasive testing is important. Patients who experience unexplained weight loss, night sweats, associated severe debility, and unexplained pain especially at night and abnormal bleeding from any orifice should be alarmed.

In a healthy person, any unwanted increase in cells is naturally controlled by a phenomenon called apoptosis which is programmed cell death. A person with immune alteration is susceptible to cancer of any site. Cancer is nothing but uncontrolled autonomous proliferation of cells locally or diffused in the body which happens as a result of consistently altered functioning of the immune system. Our immunity eliminates or neutralises the intrinsic toxins and their impact in cells on a regular basis. Excessive immune dysfunction leads to alteration in cell DNA leading to its abnormal growth, proliferation and inflammation.

Ayurveda prevents as well as treats cancer by the rectification of the immune system of the subject. Scientific guidelines focus on rectification of the altered levels of immune response in cancer patients.

Ayurveda can help manage the cancer epidemic in many ways and improve the quality of life (QOL) as follows:

Prevention through dietary and lifestyle guidelines, especially for those with a significant family history or debilitating conditions.

As primary therapy, in the initial or reversible stages (for cancers which are not for surgery), there are cases wherein the quick scientific management of ayurveda has reversed the positive parametres (investigative) in some cancer patients to negative in a matter of 1-2 weeks.

Surgery is mandatory in those cancers which are intended for the same. If science-based evidence-based guidelines are adopted in terms of medicines, diet and regimen from the post operative stage itself they facilitate the initiation of accurate intrinsic mechanisms of rectification of immunity, and chances of getting secondary infections are reduced as immune response improves.

In patients who have undergone chemotherapy or cancer therapy, the basic metabolism is largely deranged. In such patients the accurate management of ayurveda could help in improving the metabolic functions of the body like appetite, sleep, defecation or urination. An overall increase in strength also minimises the side effects of these therapies. Administering drugs of chemotherapy and adjuvant ayurveda drugs to reduce the side effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy is not recommended as it may lead to unpredictable hazards in the patient sooner or later.

Cell protective activity of drugs prescribed in rasayana therapy improves the comfort and quality of life for individuals with cancer or post-cancer treatment.

To avoid recurrence

Healing from cancer requires not only a skilful, knowledgeable and compassionate practitioner but a responsible, insightful and compliant patient who understands their role in the healing process. Patients must be willing to undergo strict dietary and lifestyle changes forever.

Cancer patients should avoid all processed, genetically engineered foods, refined sugars and foods that contain additives. These foods clog the channels and upset normal bodily functions. Patients should also avoid overeating. Following the accepted ayurveda guidelines for healthy eating include saying grace before eating, avoiding too much water with meals, chewing food properly, combining foods appropriately and resting for a while after eating. Proper food choices are essential to normalise digestion and prevent the formation of ama. Water taken throughout the day should be boiled and cooled. According to the status, the physician may add herbs to the water. The diet should be non-oily, vegetarian, lighter and home cooked. Raw food, fruits, juices, salads, non-vegetarian food, oily food, dairy products and outside or junk food is a complete no as these foods tend to create inflammation and hinder the process of healing.

Do not resort to invasive therapies like panchakarma unless strongly recommended in your condition. Accurate dietary regimen, minimal medication and a healthy lifestyle is sufficient in the majority of cases to reverse the pathology.

Satvic practices are important to keep the mind clear and support the healing process. Patients benefit from spending more time in nature, taking walks in the forest or by the sea. Meditation and yoga reduce stress and cancer patients should be encouraged to take up activities that bring joy, they should pursue their love of art, music, writing, and other forms of self-expression, and be surrounded by loving friends and family.

To be continued…

(Writer is CMO at Traya natural health centre and can be reached at wellnesstraya@gmail.com)