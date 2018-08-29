Canacona’s ITI driving school tramples on norms

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The operators of the government-run Industrial Training Institute Driving School at Canacona have been found on the wrong side of the law. The four-wheeler meant for imparting driving skills is used for other purposes.

The investigation wing of the Lokayuktya has also found that the vehicle does not have signage, which must be there on a driving training vehicle at all times.

The Lokayukta has sought an explanation from the licensing authority: on what basis the licence of the ITI driving school was renewed till the validity period up to 2019, and who are the officials involved in inspecting the vehicle and giving it ‘satisfactory remarks’, overlooking the deficiencies.

It is pertinent to note here that there are five private motor driving schools in Canacona taluka. The licence of Bertha Motor Driving School in Agonda was suspended by the authority for operating in the violation of the central Motor Vehicle Act, 1989.

On the other hand, the Vedh Motor Driving School in Polem voluntarily stopped operations two years ago.

In Dharbandora taluka, there three motor driving schools. Of these three schools, Dhareshwari Motor Driving School and Shaury Motor Driving School have temporarily halted their operations. The licensing authority has been informed of the halt to the operations by the driving school operators.

However, the third one – Sidh Motor Driving School – operated but in the violation of the motor vehicle act.

There are eight motor driving schools in Quepem, and the Lokayukta investigation team has found that one of the vehicles of the Meenaxi Motor Driving School used for imparting driving training was operating without having any dual control system and proper signage on the car. Despite the shortcomings, the RTO still renewed the school licence till the validity period up to 2020.

It was further found during the inspection that the operator of the Balaji Motor Driving School in Sanguem has begun conducting driving training from his home as the school premises has been converted into a shop.

The Jesus Motor Driving School of Tilamol has been no-functional for the last two years and the Raj Motor Driving School in Curchorem has stopped imparting training after its owner was hospitalised.