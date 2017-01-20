Canacona: MOI holds no key, but parents have mixed views

BY ALBERT FERNANDES | NT

CANACONA

The medium of instruction (MOI) issue has been in the limelight for quite sometime and with the government continuing grants to English medium primary schools, the issue has regained steam in view of the assembly elections.

Most parents feel that the choice of medium of instruction should be left to them only and the government should not directly interfere.

It may not be a major issue in the elections in Canacona, but certainly it has created anxiety among parents who feel that the issue needs to be put to rest once and for all through a favourable consensus on MOI.

Parents, who have spoken to this reporter, feel that they are the ones who should decide in which medium their children should study and not the government.

The students, on the other hand ,largely feel that the medium of instruction should be English in order to keep up to the changing times and since English is a global language.

Students are of the opinion that the computer language and science subjects can be best learnt in English and, hence, education in English right from primary level will prepare them to face the challenges of the modern times.

Some parents said that a government needs to be elected which will safeguard interest of the students and take policy decisions on education keeping in mind the future of the students.

Parents also feel that the decision of continuing grants to English medium primary schools is not enough, but a law is required to ensure that the aid to such schools is not stopped.

Larissa Fernandes, a college student, feels it should be the parents’ right to choose the medium of instruction for their wards and the government should respect the choice of the parents. “If primary-level education is in English, the children will be in a better position to understand and study subjects like science,” Fernandes said.

Lewis Barretto, whose children study in an English medium school, says there is no harm if the primary-level education is in English; the government needs to respect and obey the wish of the parents.

Shelfia said that English is a global language and a language that can secure future of the children. “Some have reservations that English is a foreign language, but if you want to pursue higher studies then English is the only option for that matter,” Shelfia said.

Glency Fernandes, a parent, said that the only language that is widely accepted in the advanced world is English. “Today’s children need to be taught in English. English is also the language of computer world. At the same time, there also has to be a Konkani subject in Devanagari script.” However, there are also parents and the people in general who feel that the medium of instruction at primary level should be in vernacular language.

A bank employee said that that “if primary education is imparted in Konkani or Marathi, a student will be equipped to cope with maths and other subjects later on, but those who want to study in English should also not be stopped. English language is needed today for job purpose. The government should give a choice to parents to choose the medium of instruction at primary level.” A LIC employee said that it is good to educate children in mother tongue that is Konkani. “But, what is the issue if the government provides grants to English medium schools,” he asked.

Purnanand Kenkre, a cyber café owner, said that “the MOI at primary level should be in mother tongue because learning in mother tongue can build self confidence of a child and the child’s grasping capacity can also improve.”

Kishore Poinginkar also feels that MOI should be in mother tongue. “This is because the children will be able to understand and grasp things easily.”