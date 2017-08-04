Canacona kidney cases mystery continues

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that the two reports prepared by the agencies designated by the government as regards the large number of kidney-related cases emerging in Canacona taluka are inconclusive, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Friday informed the state legislative assembly that these agencies are not able to identify the exact cause behind large number of kidney ailments in the region.

He also stressed on the need to check if there are disproportionate patients suffering from kidney ailments in Canacona taluka, as compared to rest of the talukas in the state.

Earlier, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane informed the House that in the year 2016-17, a total of 351 patients of renal ailments were registered from the Canacona taluka, including 221 with urinary tract infection and 130 with renal calculi. “The same year witnessed altogether 11 fresh cases for dialysis at the community health centre, Canacona,” he added, pointing out that in all, 61 cases have been registered at this community health centre for dialysis, since 2012-13.

It was also revealed that annually 10 to 15 new patients from Canacona taluka are added to the list of people suffering from kidney ailments.

Speaking further, Rane stated that the laws for kidney transplantation are very stringent. He also assured the House that if needed, he is ready to hand over the investigation as regards the kidney cases in the Canacona taluka to the World Health Organization, or any other agency.

Canacona legislator Isidore Fernandes stated that the government should send a medical team to Canacona taluka for carrying out door-to-door health survey.