Canacona building collapse: hearing posted for July 28

The arguments before framing of charges in connection with the Canacona Ruby Residency building collapse case, in which 11 persons including senior government officials are accused, were heard before the principal district and session judge on Friday.

A total of 31 labourers were killed and several injured when the under-construction building crashed on the afternoon of January 4, 2014. Advocate appearing on behalf of the contractor Vishwas Dessai argued that it is not a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and his client has been implicated in the

case.

All the accused were present in the session’s court for hearing. The court after hearing posted the matter for further hearing on July 28. Crime Branch officer was also present in the court.

Crime Branch has sent chargesheet before Margao Sessions Court and notices were issued to all the accused for hearing the matter before framing of the charges.