Canacona building collapse case hearing on March 14

MARGAO: The Ruby Residency building collapse case in Canacona, in which 11 persons including senior government officials are accused came up before session’s court on Tuesday and the case was posted for March 14 for hearing of arguments before framing of charges. All the accused were present in the court for the hearing.

Accused in the case include Town and Country Planning draftsman Ramesh Naik, additional collector-I North Goa Deepak Desai, deputy collector Prashant Shirodkar, deputy collector Pradip Naik, deputy town planner Prakash Bandodkar, municipal engineer Ajay Desai, former municipal engineer Ashank Manju Naik Gaunkar, Canacona municipal council engineer Suhas Fal Desai, contractor Vishwas Desai, former directors of Bharat Developers Pradip Singh Birring and Jagdeep Sehgal.

A total of 31 labourers were killed and several injured when the under-construction building collapsed on the afternoon of January 4, 2014. The state had filed a criminal case and nine persons named in the FIR were arrested during the course of the investigation. Two former directors of Bharat Developers and Realtors Pvt Ltd Pradip Singh Birring and Jagdeep Kumar Seghal, who were on the run for over a year, were arrested in Vashi (Mumbai) later.