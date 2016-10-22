Camurlim farmers object to marking of zone for sand extraction

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

Camurlim farmers, under the banner of Camurlim Tenants Association, objected to the marking of a proposed zone for sand extraction at Vagali in the village.

The farmers fear that sand extraction may result in breaking of sluice gates, resulting in water entering their fields.

Meanwhile, even the sand extractors from Camurlim claimed that they have not been taken into confidence over proposed zone marking, and demanded that existing area should be allotted to them.

On Friday morning, as the mines department officials arrived in Camurlim along with Bardez mamlatdar Dasharath Gawas and coastal police to mark the proposed zone for sand extraction in the village, around 250 farmers gathered at the spot and objected to marking of the proposed zone for sand extraction.

The farmers brought to the notice of the officials that if sand extractors are shifted towards Vagali then there is a possibility of river water entering their fields.

“It is not proper to shift the sand extractor towards Vagali because there is an old sluice gate there which can get damaged due to sand extraction resulting in the water entering the fields. Under our association, we have around 400 tenants and all of us are involved in agriculture and are fully dependent on it,” said Abhay Pednekar, a farmer.

Another farmer Samir Naik alleged that “once the sand extraction activity is allowed then there will be no control over it as mines department supports the extractors and we will be the losers. Hence we strongly object to the proposed zone marking, and if required we will intensify our protest.”

Meanwhile, the sand extractors’ also expressed unhappiness over the proposed zone and informed the mine department officials that local extractors were not taken into confidence while identifying the zone.

Navnath Bhosle, local sand extractor said, “For the last 40 years we have been involved in this business but none had any issue but for the last four to five years only people are having issues. It was better that we had to do illegal business, but after having all documents and licence, now and then someone comes and stops us from extracting the sand.”

He further added that “nobody thinks about the hardship we go through. We have our family to look after, in addition to paying the labourers.”

“Just because one person is having problem we cannot stop our business. The government can built a retaining wall if they fear damage to their fields. We just want out existing area to be marked and given to us, and we have already given our written representation to the mines department,” said Nabesh Khorjuekar, sand extractor.

Speaking to media, Bardez mamlatdar said, “On the direction of director of mines and deputy collector, Bardez, we along with assistant geologist had gone to mark the zone in presence of coastal police but the Camurlim locals objected and raised their grievances. The matter will be taken up by the mines department.”