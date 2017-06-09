Campaigning for panchayat polls ends

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

A total of 7,49,686 voters including 3,68,494 males and 3,81,192 females will cast their vote in approximately 1,246 different booths of 1,450 wards in the state’s 186 village panchayats, which go to the polls on Sunday, June 11.

“The campaign for the elections ended on Friday evening and by Saturday evening, as many as 6,500 polling personnel will be deployed on election duty across the 186 panchayats. The electorate can cast their votes between 8 am and 5 pm on Sunday,” said Dr Y Durgaprasad, officer on special duty (OSD) to State Election Commission (SEC), while speaking to media persons in Panaji on Friday.

The electors may produce EPIC photo identity card issued by the central government or state government, photo identity card issued by the central government or state government, PAN card or driving licence, any one of these documents to establish his/her identity at the polling booth.

The Commission has made adequate security arrangements with the help of state police department for the smooth conduct of elections.

The state government on Friday issued an ordinance following assent from Goa Governor Mridula Sinha announcing a paid holiday on June 11 and July 1 on account of the panchayat elections.

Earlier in the day, the SEC issued an order cancelling polls in 15 wards of ten panchayats, where the issues of reservation and delimitation had cropped up. The election to these 15 wards will now be held on July 1 and the counting of votes will take place on July 2.

Dr Durgaprasad informed that the Commission will soon issue a notification announcing the dates for inviting nominations for these 15 wards. “We have declared June 10, 11 and 13 as dry days in view of the elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, Betalbatim villagers affected by delimitation process conducted by the directorate of panchayats have expressed their anger over the OBC reservation. Duston D’Costa pointed out that in ward number 3 of the Betalbatim panchayat, there is only 3 per cent OBC population and still the ward has been reserved for OBC candidates. He questioned the director of panchayats Sandhya Kamat over the criteria adopted for reserving wards.

“Why the entire village had to suffer. We do not know what’s really going on. There is no clarity on the whole issue till Friday,” he lamented.

Menino D’Costa, another villager, said that all the attempts of the government are to destroy rural Goa with total interference of politics. “The ward reservation being announced at the eleventh hour itself speaks of the intention,” he said.