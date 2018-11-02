Campaigning for a better world

NT KURIOCITY

To identify individuals who are working towards the good in the community, more than just a hobby or a weekend exercise, CII Young Indians (Yi) Goa has launched the ‘Yi Goa Change-Maker 2018’ campaign beginning from November 1 running till November 20. This will be driven largely through social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp with support of print media and radio.

This campaign will provide those working in the social enterprise and social service space a platform to engage with the larger business community of Goa and scale up their initiatives.

Executive Council Member, CII Young Indians, Goa Chapter, Tanvi Doshi Sawant says the campaign is open to only those working in individual capacity or leaders of social organisations. “There is no age limit. There has to be demonstrable benefit to the community. This campaign is open for residents of Goa. An application form would have to be submitted by those who seek to promote their work. Alternatively, a worthy individual could be nominated by someone else as well.”

Explaining the idea of this campaign and its conception, Sawant says that this is a precursor to the CII Yi Goa team’s second edition of CII Yi Thought Leadership Conclave in February 2019. “As a precursor to that event we wanted to reach to out to the change-makers in Goa. What better way than a formal contest?” she adds.

Though there is no age bar, the organisers are trying to reach out to Goa’s youth who are committed to impacting the society. Sawant says that Yi wants to act as an enabler for all those wanting to make a difference. Some of them could join Yi as well.

Interested candidates are requested to send in their nominations on yi.goa@cii.com. The shortlisted candidates shall be invited to present their work before a jury consisting of eminent members from fields of education, industries and social enterprise.

The three main parameters to decide on the change maker includes – the number of lives impacted/will be impacted; sustainability and scalability. The top 3 entries would have a session dedicated to them at Thought Leadership Conclave 2019.

(Last date for nominations/applications is November 20. Details: youngindiansgoa / 9370445391)