Campaigning ends for high-stake by-polls

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Campaigning for the by-elections in Panaji and Valpoi assembly constituencies ended on Monday evening, putting the focus on August 23 the day when polling will be held.

Though the fortnight of hectic electioneering witnessed heated exchange of words between the BJP, the Congress and the GSM, the campaign was largely peaceful as no untoward incident was reported.

A total of seven candidates, including two independents, are in the fray.

All the three parties have claimed that their candidates will emerge victorious. However, over 50,000 voters will decide the fate of the candidates.

In view of the by-elections, the government has directed that no liquor shall be transported from one place to another within the jurisdiction of Panaji and Valpoi constituencies.

The government has declared August 23 as public holiday for the offices situated within the limits of both the assembly

constituencies.

This holiday will be paid holiday for the state government employees, industrial workers, daily wage workers of government departments and state government industrial department, commercial and industrial workers of private establishments, all employees of private establishment, daily wage/casual workers employed in any business, trade, industrial undertakings or any other establishment who are voters in these two assembly constituencies.