Campaigning ends for high-stake by-polls

Posted by: nt August 22, 2017 in Goa News

PANAJI

Campaigning for the by-elections in Panaji and Valpoi assembly constituencies ended on Monday evening, putting the focus on  August 23  the day when polling will be held.

Though the fortnight of hectic electioneering  witnessed heated exchange of words between the BJP, the Congress  and the GSM, the campaign was largely peaceful as no untoward incident was reported.

A total of seven candidates, including  two independents, are in the fray.

All the three parties have claimed that their  candidates will emerge victorious. However, over 50,000 voters will decide  the fate of the  candidates.

In view of the by-elections, the government has directed that no liquor shall be transported from one place to another within the jurisdiction of Panaji and Valpoi constituencies.

The government has declared August 23 as public holiday for the offices situated within the limits of both the assembly
constituencies.

This holiday will be paid holiday for the state government employees, industrial workers, daily wage workers of government departments and state government industrial department, commercial and industrial workers of private establishments, all employees of private  establishment, daily wage/casual workers employed in any business, trade, industrial undertakings or any other establishment who  are voters in these two assembly constituencies.

