Camorlim villagers pitch for listing migrants

NT NETWORK

Margao

Raising fear of possibility of untoward incident, the Camorlim villagers at the gram sabha on Sunday called upon the panchayat to prepare a list of migrants staying in the village as “many a times, some unknown persons turn up in the village areas during odd hours.”

Former panchas Inacio Antao, Alarico Antao and Jesus Romao raised the issue at the

gram sabha. Antao expressed fear that without a proper record, any anti-social element may enter the village and create some problem.

Romao questioned the panchayat whether it had completed the task of tenant verification. The sarpanch Fernandes responded positively and promised to submit all the details about migrants to the villagers during the next gram sabha.

It was also resolved to oppose the government-submitted Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP), since the suggestions and corrections put forth by the villagers were not incorporated in the plan. The department of Environment had forwarded the same CZMP for the second time to the Camorlim panchayat without effecting any change.

The sarpanch also assured to come out with three more sites for water harvesting in the village, after he received positive response to the first water harvesting and fish farming proposal, which has been executed at Uzro, Camorlim.

Sarpanch Fernandes however warned the villagers discharging their waste in the drains of disconnecting the water and electricity connections.

Discussions were also held on the daycare centre, started by the panchayat. Sarpanch Fernandes urged the villagers to put it to best use.

Residents of Sonfator urged the panchayat to put up signboards and a bus shelter.

The sarpanch said that he will take up the issue with the district collector and after obtaining the necessary permissions fulfill their demands.

All the seven panchayat members were present for the gram sabha. Panchayat secretary Nilesh Shirodkar read out the minutes of the last gram sabha. Earlier, the gram sabha was adjourned for half-an-hour for want of quorum.