Calangute’s Melroy keeps Dempo at bay

Calangute Association scored once. Dempo Sports Club tried to equalise. However, Calangute Association goalkeeper Melroy Fernandes had different plans and it was his display under the horizontal that allowed his team goes home with three points in the GFA Professional League match played at Duler stadium on Friday. Dempo SC were left ruing the chances Melroy nullified.

Calangute Association scored in the twelfth minute through Josley Dias. They were not much in the scoring limelight thereafter. It was their good defending that left their supporters in the best of moods for a happy Diwali and an even happier evening.

Calangute supporters travelled in large numbers, to cheer their players right from the start, to the final whistle and returned home with their heads in the sky, as their team defeated one of the best teams of Goan football, who had defeated them 3-1margin in the first leg match.

Dempo remain second in the table with 19 points from 10 matches while Calangute have 12 points from eight matches.

Calangute coach Valentine Euzego brought a change in the midfield starting with Pedro Gonsalves and Nigerian Kouame M Bra Joseph Yao, in the absence of Terance Lobo and Valerio Rodrigues due to injuries.

Dempo coach Maurico Afonso fielded the same squad that played against SCC Cavelossim.

Calangute surprised their opponents with an early 12th minute goal when Josley Dias strike from outside the penalty box caught the rival defense and keeper Priyant Singh on the wrong foot, as the ball crashed into the back of the nylons, 1-0.

Dempo started their attempts to restore parity, soon thereafter .First, Joaquim Abranches smart header off a cross from Kapil Hoble went over the post, while Nickson Castanha saw his direct free kick also travel skywards.

At the other end, Calangute’s Salim Mohammad shot on the run failed to find the rival framework.

In the last quarter of the first session, Beevan D’Mello’s cross from an acute angle was pushed to safety by Calangute’s keeper Melroy Fernandes.

The best chance f the Golden Eagles got to level terms went in vain, when in the 40th minute, Nigerian Felix Odili Chidi danced past a host of Calangute defenders but on entering the penalty box, shot tamely into the gloves of keeper Melroy.

Couple of minutes into the second session and Coach Maurico Afonso made two quick substitutions – bringing Gabriel Fernandes and Germanpreet Singh from the bench. Play was restricted mostly to midfield for the first 30 minutes, with a couple of attacks from the Golden Eagles failing to break through the tight Calangute last line of defense and confident looking keeper Melroy.

Calangute in charge Valentine also brought fresh legs in Olan Chandran and Agnelo Colaco to bring more stability in their defense,and the duo managed to hold to their one goal lead till the final hooter.

In the 85th minute another golden opportunity for an equaliser was squandered by Dempo SC when a corner by Gabriel Fernandes was superbly headed by Adil Khan, which was equally brilliantly fisted over the post by keeper Melroy to a standing ovation from the Calangute supporters.

At the other end substitute Agnelo Colaco had two chances to further increase the lead but he first missed his footing inside the penalty box and later shot straight into the waiting hands of keeper Priyant.