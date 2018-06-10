Calangute’s heroics book them place in final

NT NETWORK

Calangute Association Sports Club booked their place in the final of the Vagator Soccer 2018 (U.K. Cup), organised by Vagator PYSC, with a fluent 3-1 win over Don Bosco Oratory (Fatorda) played at Vagator Ozran grounds on Saturday.

Calangute’s top scorer Aiken Dias would have put his team ahead in the very 6th minute, but his strike off a pass from Namresh Kundikar hit the upright.

At the other end in the 15th minute former Sporting player Francis Andrade shot his goal bound strike miss the target

narrowly.

Don Bosco almost scored in the 19th minute where a striker from Necil Pinto hit Calangute’s Dominic Fernandes which in turn hit the crossbar.

Finally Calangute colts broke the deadlock in the 31st minute, where Runal Shirodkar set up Dominic who scored with an adroit placement, 1-0.

On crossing over Don Bosco missed a glorious opportunity to level terms as Necil Pinto failed to guide the ball into the goal after Cayen Araujo had done the spadework.

In the 46th minute Calangute doubled their lead with Namresh Kundaikar placing the ball into the nets off a cross from Vichal Vaigankar, 2-0.

Playmaker and top scorer for Calangute colts Aiken Dias scored through free kick from the left flank past Don Bosco keeper, 3-0.

In the last quarter of the match Don Bosco came back into the match with Nicel Pinto finally scoring off a pass from Ashley Araujo, 3-1.

Once again Don Bosco were unlucky as they failed to score from the penalty spot. Calangute keeper Selwyn D’Souza saved Roque Borges spot kick, who earned him the man of the match award.