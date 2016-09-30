Calangute’s groundwater is contaminated: Lobo

NT NETWORK

CALANGUTE

The much awaited hot-mix carpeting of the roads in Calangute started on Friday.

The parish priest of Calangute Fr Cypriano de Silva blessed the work, which is being undertaken by the PWD at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore.

The work is expected to be completed in two weeks’ time.

Calangute MLA Michael Lobo, ZP member and villagers were present on the occasion.

The work started at St Anthony chapel in Gaurawaddo. The road to Baga and also the road stretch till Ximer is in a pathetic condition due to the execution of sewerage network work.

Candolim road at Taj Resort, Sinquerim and near Nerul bridge will be also hot-mix carpeted. Speaking at the launch of the work, the Calangute MLA said that this work was approved 13 years ago but the then MLA failed to get it executed.

“The groundwater in Calangute has been contaminated, and as such people get rashes when they use it. The people will be able to get clean water in their wells once the sewerage network is completed,” he added.

Taking a dig at his rivals, Lobo accused the Calangute deputy sarpanch Joseph Sequeira of stopping the development works in Calangute, and added that there are still 180 manholes to be dug up at Gaurawaddo which Sequeira represents.

The work will be taken up in few days time, he added.

Commenting on the garbage treatment plant, Lobo said that it was completed in a record time and added that garbage bins will be placed at strategic points by the NGPDA. The ex-MLA had no vision for developing Calangute and as such the tourist destination was in a pathetic condition, he said.

The government will construct footpaths and drains along the main road, he said adding the work is estimated to cost Rs 5 crore and is expected to be completed in two weeks’ time.

The ex-ZP member of Calangute Anthony Menezes said that for the last 3 years, the people have suffered due to the sewerage network project work.

This season, the tourists will get better roads once the hot-mix carpeting work is completed, he added.

The ZP member Shawn Martin said, “Look at the development in Parra, Arpora and Candolim, there are all good roads with hot-mix carpet. Only in Calangute due to the sewerage network work, the roads are in a pathetic state. The water bodies will improve once the sewerage network is made functional.”

Social worker Fillip Dias said that a lot of development work has been taken up by our MLA in the Calangute constituency, and added that hot-mix carpeting of the roads will put paid to the woes of the locals and tourists in Calangute.