Calangute: workforce shortage delays redressal of water issues

Calangute: Shortage of drinking water is causing a great deal of hardships to Calangute residents these days and one of the reasons for it is the main water pipeline having ruptures at many spots from where gallons of water go waste on daily basis.

While the concerned department says that due to shortage of work force the repair work has got hampered.

As per locals, while they are facing water shortage and immense hardships due to this issue, the concerned department, instead of repairing the damaged pipeline, was just letting the water to go waste.

They said that the pipeline is damaged in areas such as Porbawaddo, Gaurawaddo and near Palmarina hotel.

“One spot of pipeline damage is in Porbawaddo and the water leakage had not been fixed for the last 4 days,” stated a resident.

Porbawaddo panch member Cheryl Lobo said that a complaint in this regard has been filed but the department was not taking the necessary action.

Sources from the Calangute PWD water section said that they are facing shortage of workforce.

“We have only one plumber, who is on leave. We need at least 2 plumbers. For digging work, the department has to get workers from Porvorim,” said PWD officials.

When contacted, PWD assistant engineer Deepak Borkar, said that they are running short of workers, but the work will be carried out.

Sarpanch Shawn Martins told this daily that the department only carries out repairs of damaged pipes, while the main issue before the department is that it is facing shortage of workforce.

He also said that the panchayat has provided 2 labourers for digging work. “Calangute being a tourist destination and contributing highest revenue, the people do not get proper facilities,” he lamented.