Calangute upset Churchill Bros

Calangute Association SC earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Churchill Brothers SC in the Goa Football Association (GFA) Goa Professional League played at Duler stadium, here on Wednesday.

Churchill Brothers had Alfred Fernandes back as the head coach and he decided to play with a new lineup. Calangute coach Alex Alvares played with the same squad which played in the AWES Cup, except for foreign signing Kouame M Joseph in the defence.

In the 6th and 8th minute, Churchill’s Sevion Cardozo found Mannas Sarkar inside the penalty box, but on the first occasion Calangute keeper Jason D’Mello collected the ball and later defender Mayur Shelar cleared the ball to safety before Mannas could do any damage.

The best chance for the Red Machines to surge ahead came in the 23rd minute when a power-packed strike from Alber Gonsalves was stylish collected by keeper Jason.

On resumption of play, Calangute coach brought in Myron Fernandes from the bench to reinforce the attack and it paid dividends. In the 50th minute, Calangute had their first threatening attempt at the rival goal. A blistering 25-yard right footer from Dominic Fernandes at the far post was brilliantly pushed for a corner with a full-stretched diving save by keeper Ricardo Cardozo.

Another close header from Calangute’s Omkar More off Bersal Viegas cross went past the side goal post.

Four minutes later, a deadly cross inside the goal from Myron Fernandes was timely cleared in the nick of time by Churchill’s Rahul Kumar for a corner before Omkar More could get his leg to the ball.

Of the resultant corner, Calangute’s stopper-back Mayur Shelar superbly connected Joston Pereira’s corner for the opening goal, 1-0.

Calangute could have doubled the lead in the 70th minute. A pass by Joston travelled past the Churchill defenders to an unmarked Myron Fernandes who, to the dismay of his teammate and supporters, shot into the sky.

Churchill colts came close to level terms in the last ten minutes of the match when a deadly cross from Britto PM was brilliantly blocked by Kouama Joseph for a corner.

In the added time, Churchill’s Kartik G header into the goal was overruled by referee Shaikh Abu for offside at the instruction of his assistant — to the frustration of players and coach.