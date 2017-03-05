Calangute opposes move on highways

NT NETWORK

CALANGUTE

The government decision to convert some major district roads into highways was strongly opposed on Sunday by the special gram sabha of the Calangute panchayat, which adopted a resolution saying that the move would destroy tourism along the beach belt.

The special gram observed that the conversion of village roads, especially the Sinquerim to Arpora stretch, into highways would have serious repercussions on tourism along the beach belt in North Goa.

Adopting the resolution against the government decision, villagers objected to the proposed new highway passing through Calangute, saying that it would destroy tourism and pose threat to houses, five chapels and two temples.

The villagers claimed that their village generates highest tax revenue to the state government and that this ‘stab-in-the-back’ move was not expected from the government.

The government decision on the conversion of roads into highways has raised hackles in the state, as the Supreme Court has banned liquor outlets along national and state highways.

Acting sarpanch Joseph Sequeira informed the special gram sabha that the village panchayat was not taken into confidence over the decision.

“The government is playing with livelihood of the people, and if the decision is acted upon then the beach belt will also be affected like the mining belt,” Sequeira said.

Claiming that five chapels and two temples would be affected by the proposed widening of the road, Sequeira questioned as how only the MRD 10 stretch from Sinquerim to Arpora could be proposed as new highway; actually the MDR 10 road passes through Siolim.

Showing press reports, he said that Calangute MLA Michael Lobo had said that neither discussions had been held in the state legislative assembly nor had the move been discussed in the cabinet.

“So, how did Chief Minister and the concerned minister take such a decision? Just to get funds from the Centre for destroying tourism? This will not take place, and the village panchayat will object and send a letter to the Centre,” he said.

Deukar, a villager, called for a motion on the issue and sought people’s cooperation, as Calangute would be badly affected.

Businesses would have to be closed down, he said.

Asking if the village panchayat was taken into confidence when the decision was taken, Edward, another villager, questioned as to why only the stretch from Sinquerim to Arpora Ximer has been proposed for conversion into highway.