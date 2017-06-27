Calangute murder: 3 arrested on entering state at Mollem

CALANGUTE: The three persons allegedly involved in the murder of Tyron Nazareth, a 52-year-old history-sheeter in Calangute late Saturday night were arrested at the check-post at Mollem along the Goa border early morning hours of Tuesday while they were entering the state in a bus. The trio who was hiding at Bagalkot in Karnataka was coming to Goa to collect money and had then planned to flee the country.

SP North Karthik Kashyap told a press conference that the main accused Joseph Sequeira from Candolim, Ceon Fernandes and Mahesh Rampal were traced at Mollem check-post at 5 am on Tuesday while they were travelling in a bus which came from Bagalkot-Karnataka.

It may be noted that in an alleged case of retribution, Joseph had stabbed Tyron to death at the Calangute fish market. In May, the Calangute police had arrested Tyron and his friend for allegedly stabbing Joseph.

During the course of investigation, Calangute police had visited the residences of the accused, got their mobile numbers and had put them on surveillance. It was discovered that the accused persons were hiding at Bagalkot-Karnataka, the police tracked down the movements of the accused and discovered that all of them were coming to Goa to collect money in a bus on the Monday night.

Calangute police formed two teams – one was posted at Anmod Ghat-Mollem check-post and the other camped at Chorla Ghat and checked all the buses. On Tuesday at around 4.30 am at Anmod Ghat-Mollem, the police team entered a state transport bus and on seeing the police, Joseph attempted to escape from the bus and ran towards the jungle where he was apprehended however the other two co-accused Ceon Fernandes and Mahesh Rampal were apprehended inside the bus.

PI Jivba Dalvi said that they have recovered the blood stained clothes, sword, chopper and knife used in the murder. Also, an Activa scooter involved in the crime has been recovered. The three accused have been remanded to 7 days custody.

Police informed that the deceased Tyron was a drug peddler and had 3 cases against him regarding narcotics and the fourth case was of stabbing while the accused Joseph Sequeira was a taxi driver from Candolim and had 3 cases against him.

Kashyap congratulated the Calangute police for putting all accused behind bars in just 48 hours and announced a reward for the Calangute PI Jivba Dalvi and his team.

Tyron Nazareth was with his friends at the Calangute fish market at 11.30 pm when Joseph Sequeira along with his other two accomplices attacked him with sword, chopper and knife thereby causing him serious injuries. Tyron was taken to the district hospital, Mapusa where he breathed his last.

Police sources informed that Ceon is from a well-to-do family. Calangute police have registered a case under Section 307 read with 34 of IPC. PI Jivba Dalvi is investigating.