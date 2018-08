29 accused who were detained on Friday evening in a matka gambling raid at Candolim got bail on Saturday evening.They had to furnish surety of 10,000 Rs bail and 1 local surety.And report to the police station for next 8 days from 10 in the morning to 5 in the evening.On Friday evening crime branch said that they had conducted as a major raid on a gambling den in Candolim. 29 persons were arrested.

