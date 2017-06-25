Calangute history-sheeter murdered

MAPUSA: In what seems to be a case of retribution, Tyron Nazareth, a 52-year-old history-sheeter, was allegedly stabbed to death at Calangute by another history-sheeter and his two accomplices late Saturday night.

The Calangute police said the accused Joseph Ismael Sequeira a 25-year-old resident of Candolim and Tyron Nazareth (52) of Calangute are history-sheeters, as there have been cases registered against them at the Calangute police station.

in May, the Calangute police had arrested Tyron and his friend for allegedly stabbing Joseph.

Tryon and others had been booked for attempt to murder. Tyron, who had been arrested for the alleged murder attempt, was released on bail on June 20.

Giving details of the murder of the history-sheeter, the police said that Tyron and his friend were at the Calangute fish market at around 11.30 pm on Saturday. At this juncture, Joseph and two other persons came and stabbed Tyron thrice in stomach, and took to their heels.

Subsequently the friend who was accompanying Tyron informed the police about the stabbing. The police rushed to the scene of the crime and moved Tyron to the district hospital at Peddem.

However, on Sunday morning the police were informed by the district hospital that Tyron succumbed to his stabbing injuries.

Following a complaint by one Damodar Naik, the police conducted panchanama.

The Calangute police filed the case under Section of 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against all three accused including Joseph.

The police are hunting for the absconding accused.

North Goa SP Karthik Kashyap and SDPO Porvorim Serafin Dias visited the crime spot.

Calangute police inspector Jivba Dalvi is investigating the case.