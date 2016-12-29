Calangute dacoity case: Gadekar’s bail plea rejected, 2 cops get conditional bail

MAPUSA: The additional district and session’s court judge P V Sawaikar rejected the bail plea of Deepak Gadekar while granting conditional bail to two policemen in the Calangute dacoity case.

It may be recalled that businessman Karthik Kotiam, who wanted to exchange Rs 10.20 lakh in new notes for demonetised notes hoping to get Rs 6 lakh extra was allegedly called for a meeting by self proclaimed activist Gadekar in a hotel at Baga while his four other accomplices were waiting in a car. Gadekar allegedly snatched the bag containing notes and fled the site while his other accomplices tried to kidnap the businessman and his friend in the car but the plan failed.

In this connection, Kotiam had filed a complaint with Calangute police and on December 17, police had arrested Gadekar, head constable Keshav Naik and police constable Mahendra Mandrekar. Crime branch had later arrested three others Atmaram Malwankar (31), Gautam Korgaonkar (31), and Pritesh Agarwadekar (21) in this case.

While giving bail to head constable Keshav Naik and police constable Mahendra Mandrekar, the court laid conditions that they will cooperate in the investigation, will not interfere with evidences or witnesses and not leave the state without permission of the court and will submit address and others details in case they move out of state. The bail was granted against on personal bond of Rs 25,000 and one surety of like amount.

According to sources, Gadekar on Thursday evening moved a second bail application before the district and session court.