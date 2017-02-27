Calangute cops: not enough space to keep impounded vehicles

NT NETWORK

CALANGUTE

A compound wall eludes the safety of vehicles which are abandoned, accidental or otherwise attached by Calangute police. The vehicles are lying on a disputed land next to the police station.

Sources from the Calangute police station informed this daily that both police stations that is Calangute and Saligao are functioning from a single building which is too small and congested.

Sources said that four-wheelers and two-wheelers which have been attached due to accidents, thefts etc are lying in the open without a compound wall in a private property. There are also ice cream carts which have been attached due to illegal operation in the beach belt.

Calangute PI Jivba Dalvi when contacted said that he had a plan to construct a gate for the entrance of the Calangute and Saligao police stations which will give some protection to the policemen in times of morcha. Dalvi said that a compound wall cannot be constructed as the vehicles have been kept in private property. He said that many vehicles are kept in private land due to various court cases.

The Saligao PI Sandesh Chodankar informed that the police station does not have any space to keep the attached vehicles. Chodankar said that the police station releases vehicles involved in accidents on the same day due to space constraints.

However as per the Supreme Court guidelines it is mandatory to inspect the vehicles by RTA when a FIR is registered in an accident cases. As such vehicles are kept at the police station so that the panchanama is done by RTA authorities, informed police sources.