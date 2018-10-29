Calangute comunidade announces dividend for first time since Liberation

MAPUSA: The comunidade of Calangute on Sunday announced annual dividend for its shareholders for the first time since Liberation of Goa.

A budgetary provision of Rs 2.5 crore has been made by the comunidade to provide dividend to its 1,000 members.

On Sunday, an annual general body meeting of the shareholders of the comunidade of Calangute was held at its premises wherein hardly 28 members were present. Various issues were discussed which included the issuance of NOCs to various parties without taking the general body into confidence, development of plots, encroachment on comunidade property and filing of FIR against former secretary for not writing timely and proper minutes of the previous annual general body meeting.

Members of the committee comprising president Octaviano Pires, attorney Antonio D’Souza and clerk Babi Gaonkar informed the shareholders that the committee will be giving dividend to its shareholders after 55 years and that a provision of Rs 2.5 crore is being made to pay Rs 25,000 to each shareholder. The committee said that the comunidade will also be developing plots for its shareholders.

The shareholders questioned the committee members regarding the issuance of NOCs for various projects in Calangute without taking them into confidence which, they said, was not proper, as all NOCs needed to be cleared by the general body meeting. The shareholders demanded that all NOCs given for public and private projects be revoked. Accordingly, it was resolved at the meet to revoke majority of the NOCs given by previous and current committees.

Gaonkar said, “We have resolved to revoke all NOCs given to parties by the committee. In case of public projects, we will not revoke, as these projects are in interest of the general public.”

Shareholders also demanded action on encroachment on the comunidade property, mainly in fields, and the committee assured necessary action in that regard.

The shareholders also expressed unhappiness over the written minutes by the previous secretary. They claimed that it was not accurate and demanded an FIR against him.