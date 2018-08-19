Calangute church takes up drugs, flesh trade concerns with sarpanch

CALANGUTE: Calangute church authorities, following concerns raised by residents over drug peddling, flesh trade activity, indulgence in loud music by establishments serving tourists and other issues, on Saturday called on the sarpanch Shawn Martins and apprised him of the problems faced by the villagers.

The parish priest, along with executive committee members of tourism and centre for social responsibility, met the sarpanch and urged him to act on aforementioned illegalities.

Fr Polly expressed concern that the local youth were getting attracted to drugs, also that loud music by restaurants was disturbing the services at the retreat house and even the locals. The issue of garbage dumping in front of the church was also raised with the sarpanch.

The church committee also highlighted that buses were being parked in front of the church and tourists were indulging in cooking in the open.

After listening to the concerns of the church authorities, the sarpanch assured the parish priest of holding a meeting along with the MLA to resolve the issues.

Speaking to this daily, the parish priest Fr Polly said that the villagers had been urging him to do something about the problems they are facing and, hence, “We took up the concerns of the people with the panchayat.”

“We have already requested the collector to form an advisory committee to monitor things happening along the beach belt and accordingly ask the police to act,” stated Fr Freddy, who has been given charge by Bishop House of social matters.

Fr Freddy said that the church and the local body can work together to bring about change in the village.

Calangute sarpanch Martins said that the panchayat is against drugs and prostitution activities and a resolution has been sent to the SP North seeking action in that regard.

On loud music issue, he said that “we will hold a meeting with shack owners before the commencement of the season.” While on garbage dumping, he said, the police have been asked to act.