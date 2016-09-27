Calangute Association edge past Churchill Brothers

DULER: Calangute Association Sports Club had to huff and puff before managing to go home with three points after a solitary goal win over Churchill Brothers in the Goa football Association (GFA) Professional league at Duler ground on Tuesday.

It was the early third minute goal by U-20 Josley Dias, that gave full points to Calangute.

With today’s win , Calangute has eight points from six matches, while Churchill Brothers has just one point from four matches.

Terance Lobo, who returned to the starting line-up after nursing groin injury sent a through pass to Yogesh Kadam who squared the ball to Josley Dias who pushed the ball into the nets, 1-0.

Calangute could have doubled the lead ten minutes later, but unmarked Runall Shirodkar failed to connect a perfect cross from Yogesh Kadam.

In the 18th minute, Josley Dias combined with Sunny Fernandes outside the penalty box, where the latter back healed the ball to Josely who delayed in finishing into the open goal.

Calangute once again came close to double their lead when Runall Shirodkar’s corner was well headed at the goal by Sunny Fernandes, but rival keeper Aliston pushed the ball for a corner.

Churchill had just one good attempt at the rival goal in the 35th minute, but Nash Pereira failed to keep his shot off a cross from Nicholas Fernandes inside the Calangute’s goal-framework.

In the very 3rd minute on resumption of play, The Red Machines were reduced to ten men, with the ejection of defender Caitano Viegas by referee Elvis Simoes for a rough challenge on Yogesh Kadam.

It was Churchill defender Suraj who came with a goal-line clearance, to deny Josley Dias in finishing a pass from substitute Kouame Yao.

In a counter attack skipper Nicholas sent a square pass to substitute Pankaj Sona, whose tap at the goal was blocked by keeper Jason D’Mello which was handled by Yogesh inside the penalty box. Referee Elvis Gomes pointed to the dreaded spot. However Nicholas Fernandes placement went just past the goalpost to the dismay of his teammates.

In the last ten minutes of the match, Calangute once again came with repeated attacks. Salim Mohammad’s strike at the goal was pushed for a corner by keeper Aliston, while Agnelo Colaco and Sunny Fernandes missed open sitters.