Calangute Association edge out FC Bardez

The much-hyped ‘Bardez Derby’ of GFA’s Professional League, played under floodlights amidst vociferous cheering from the large number of supporters from either side, saw Calangute Association edge out Football Club De Bardez by a solitary goal and collect full three points at Duler stadium here on Sunday evening.

Having tasted defeats in their last league matches, both the teams went all out for a win. While Calangute Association had lost to Corps of Signals, FC Bardez had gone down to Salgaocar FC.

FC Bardez coach Armando Colaco started with his Nigerian striker Koko Sakibo upfront, while Calangute Association in-charge Valentine Euzeugo brought in keeper Jaison D’Mello to guard the goal and played foreign signing Kouame Joseph Yao in the midfield and Salim Mohammad upfront.

In the early part of the match, Calangute’s Sunny Fernandes shot travelled out from top of the penalty box, while at the other end Latesh Mandrekar sent a deadly cross at the Bardez goal which was blocked for a corner by Kouame Joseph Yao before Sakibo Koko could get hold of the ball.

In the 22nd minute, a header from Bardez skipper Peter Carvalho saw a miss-clearance by Kouame Joseph Yao almost land into the Calangute goal with keeper Jason too fumbling in his collection.

The next quarter of the match was restricted to midfield where finally, in the 40th minute, referee Pramanand Mandrekar flashed the first caution of the match on Calangute skipper Melvin Lobo for bringing a harsh tackle on Girish Naik.

On crossing ends, in the 49th minute Girish Naik sent a long cross at the far end to substitute Nigerian Yinka Sunday Ayeni who headed the ball to well positioned Peter Carvalho whose stiff grounder sent just past the side post.

Just three minutes later, the Pink Brigade came with a superb build-up move where Sakibo Koko set up Sunday Ayeni, who in turn relayed the ball to overlapping Latesh Mandrekar whose power-packed right footer was brilliantly parried to safety by keeper Jason.

In a counter attack, Calangute caught the Bardez defence napping when a corner was awarded to them in the 59th minute. Substitute Agnelo Colaco superbly curled his corner into the top corner of the goal with Bardez keeper Mirshad Koottappunna in the process leaving the field with a bleeding nose injury, 1-0.

Down by a goal, Bardez went all out for the equalizer where a blistering left-footer from the edge of the box by Alesh Sawant was parried for a corner by keeper Jason.

From the resultant corner, an indirect free-kick from top of the six-yard box was awarded to Bardez, but Sunday Ayeni’s strike deflected for a corner off a Calangute defender. In the 70th minute, Calangute keeper Jason brought out a superb save as he swayed the ball for a corner off a close header from Sakibo Koko, receiving thunderous applause from Calangute supporters.

The last quarter of the match saw the last line of Calangute defence marshalled by Melwin Lobo, Raju Haldankar, Bonny Naisso, Kouame Joseph Yao along with keeper Jason play the game of their life to restrict Sakibo Koko and Sunday Ayeni from scoring.

Much to the frustration of the Calangute players and club officials, twelve minutes of injury time was added after the regulation time, where Bardez’s last chance for an equaliser went in vain as a header by Sakibo Koko off a cross by Alesh was cleanly collected by keeper Jason.