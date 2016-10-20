Caitu gets breather from HC

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Giving relief to Benaulim MLA Caetano Silva on dual citizenship row, the High Court of Bombay at Goa has set aside the order of central prescribed authority holding Silva a Portuguese citizen.

The single-judge bench of Justice C V Bhadang observed that “the crux of the matter is a voluntary act of the petitioner of acquiring the citizenship of Portugal. The impugned order does not record a finding that the petitioner has ‘voluntarily got his birth registered’, which has the effect of conferral of Portugal citizenship on the petitioner. In my considered view, for this reason also, the impugned order would stand vitiated.” Justice Bhadang also said, “I thus find that at this stage, the impugned order lacks the consideration and the finding as to whether there is any voluntary act on the part of the petitioner in getting his birth registered, assuming that the birth is so registered in Portugal. In view of the fact that I am remitting the matter back, this point is left open to be gone into by the competent authority.”

The High Court has remanded back the matter to the competent authority for fresh hearing directing it to rehear the matter within three months.

The order had been passed by the authority coming under the Union ministry of home affairs in the case after applicant John Fernandes, a resident of Varca, made a petition to the ministry challenging the nationality of Silva.

The Union ministry of home affairs had written to the state government that Goa Vikas Party’s Benaulim MLA Silva “ceased to be a citizen of India” with effect from July 21, 2010. It also conveyed that the Indian embassy in Lisbon had confirmed that Silva had been a Portuguese national from that date.

However, Silva challenged this order before the Delhi High Court, which shifted the case to the Goa bench of Bombay High Court as there was already one petition pending before the Goa bench filed by Valanka Alemao.

The order signed by the under secretary to the government of India, Anand Joshi had said, “After considering reports and documents obtained from the government, the security agency, the embassy of India in Lisbon and a written statement by Silva at the time of personal hearings, the central government exercised the powers conferred on it under Section 9 (2) of the Citizenship Act, 1955, and rules made there to determine that Caetano Rosario Silva, a resident of Goa, ceased to be a citizen of India from the date he registered his birth with the central registry of births, marriages and deaths of Lisbon as a Portuguese national after July 21, 2010.”

Silva was elected MLA on the GVP ticket from Benaulim constituency in the March 2012 assembly elections. Silva’s rival candidate John Fernandes had filed a petition before the MHA seeking to cancel Silva’s Indian citizenship.

Valanka Alemao had also filed a petition before the High Court stating that Silva was a Portuguese national and praying that he be disqualified.

The High Court is likely to pass an appropriate order in the disqualification petition next week.

Please like & share: