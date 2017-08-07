CAG unearths ore mining irregularities

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday tabled in the state legislative assembly the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, which has unearthed serious irregularities committed since 2009 in the state mining sector in violation of the Mineral Conservation and Development Rules. The report has pointed out that the leaseholders in seven cases were allowed to extract iron ore measuring 72.41 lakh metric tonne and valued Rs 1,529.64 crore in excess over the quantity approved in the mining plan.

“Furthermore, in five cases, 30.02 lakh metric tonne of iron ore valued Rs 374.99 crore was produced in excess of the environment clearance limit,” the CAG report for the year which ended on March 31, 2016, added, asserting that the failure to disclose 13.13 lakh metric tonne iron ore produced by five leaseholders in their returns was unlawful.

“As also the sale value of Rs 57.11 crore though recoverable was not recovered by the department of mines and geology,” it maintained, noting that in another case, the sale value of Rs 60.90 crore of 14.04 lakh metric tonne was not recovered.

In yet another observation, the CAG report said that there was under-recovery of royalty due to non-application of revised Indian Bureau of Mines rates.

“This resulted in short recovery of Rs 17.98 crore worth royalty,” it added

The CAG also mentioned that no benefits were extended to the people from the District Mineral Foundation Fund, while maintaining that the department of mines and geology failed to recover revenue from undisclosed 27.17 lakh metric tonne of iron ore produced and sold to the tune of Rs 118.01 crore, due to poor monitoring of unauthorised extraction, transportation and storage of the mineral.

The CAG report also took a serious note of the lack of transparency in awarding the work of the water supply scheme of the public works department.

“The department prepared reasonable cost statement after opening the single offer by altering items in the estimate,” the report stated, further observing that the Goa State Works Board rejected the offer but, the department awarded the work to the same bidder after negotiation.

“We observed that the reasonable cost was worked out by adopting items different from the tender items,” it noted, pointing out that this violated Para 20.4.3 of the central public works department manual and led to acceptance of single offer at exorbitantly higher rate.

The particular project taken up under the water supply scheme was known as ‘improvement of water supply scheme in Mormugao constituency phase-I’, while the single bid had come from M/s Sheth and Sura Engineering Pvt Ltd for Rs 6.46 crore, which is 40.94 per cent above the estimate, as informed by the CAG report.

In yet another bungle, the operational performance of the Kadamba Transport Corporation Ltd was found to be far below the national average on several parameters including fleet utilisation, load factor, and vehicle reliability.

“The percentage fleet utilisation by KTCL ranged from 57.22 per cent to 65.09 per cent during 2011-2016, against the all-India average of 90 per cent,” it maintained, observing that the average breakdowns per thousand Km (0.31) and average accidents per lakh km (0.26) during 2011-2016 were higher than the all-India average (0.24 and 0.14 respectively).

The CAG report also stated that the KTCL could not recover the cost of its operations during the years 2011 to 2016, which was mainly due to cancellation of schedules, keeping the buses off road, high manpower cost and inadequate/ineffective monitoring by top management.

The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India also pointed out that the finance department has incorrectly allowed tax exemptions in the form of the value-added tax amounting Rs 12.29 crore to a cement manufacturing unit, under an ineligible NPV scheme, from January 2011 to March 2013.

“The particular unit was in fact declared as a highly polluting unit by the central government,” it noted.

Taking review of the public health department, the CAG report observed that the government had installed equipment worth Rs 2.64 crore in the upgraded primary health centres at Sankhali and Bicholim in March 2013. However, they have not been utilised so far due to delay in appointment of staff required to operate the equipment.

Furthermore, the report pointed at the avoidable expenditure of Rs 2.23 crore due to non-revision of contract demand of high tension electricity connection at the Goa Medical College.

“GMC increased the contract demand of its HT electricity connection from 1,000 KVA to 3,947 KVA in the year 2008 for new infrastructure projects,” it maintained, adding that despite completion of infrastructure projects, the maximum monthly consumption recorded was only 1,934 KVA during 2008-2016, which resulted in payment of excess electricity bill of Rs 2.23 crore.

In its audit of the state finances for the year which ended on March 31, 2016, the CAG report observed that due to the increase in fiscal deficit by 56.43 per cent and interest payment by 6.64 per cent, the primary deficit increased to Rs 408 crore in the year 2015-16, from a primary surplus of Rs 60 crore in 2014-15.

“However, the state managed to keep fiscal deficit relative to gross state domestic product – 2.44 per cent – which was within the limit of three per cent fixed by the GFRBM (Goa Fiscal Responsibilities and Budget Management) (First Amendment) Act, 2014, and projection made by the Fourteenth Finance Commission (FC XIV),” it noted.