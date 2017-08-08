CAG sheds light on sad state of KTC affairs

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Comptroller Auditor General report tabled in the state legislative assembly has criticised the management of the Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited for inefficient operational performance and relying heavily on state assistance to meet its expenditure.

The CAG report for the financial year 2015-16 has shown how the KTC could have saved an expenditure of Rs 173.86 crore by achieving the all-India average manpower cost per effective kilometre of Rs 14.97.

“The operating revenue contributed 65 per cent of the total revenue in 2011-12, which decreased to 52 per cent in 2015-16. While the operating revenue increased by 43 per cent during the last five years, the subsidy increased by 171.23 per cent. It is noticed that manpower cost was about 59.51 per cent followed by fuel cost during 2015-16,” the report said.

The company’s maintaining of the crew ratio and its cost per effective kilometre (average Rs 27.12) was higher than the all-India average (Rs 14.97) during the period under review. The ratios of conductors and drivers per schedule operated were 2.66 and 2.33 which were above national average. Poor manpower management resulted in delay in utilisation of new buses between March and September 2013.

The CAG pointed out the apathy of management towards monitoring. The company did not implement recommendation regarding maintenance of separate accounts on losses incurred in operating free and concessional travels as well as uneconomical trips. There was no systematic monitoring of operational performance.

The performance review committee, which is responsible for review of operational performance, has not been reconstituted since July 2012 as a result the performance parameters could not be monitored and reviewed periodically.

The CAG has suggested electronic transfer of daily and periodical performance reports to the head office to avoid data entry error.

At present, each depot forwards either handwritten or typed copies.

The auditor observed that the fleet utilisation was hampered due to cancellation of planned schedules for avoidable reasons.

“The fleet utilisation and vehicle productivity was less than all-India averages. The number of routes not recovering the variable cost increased from 15.24 per cent to 63.80 per cent during 2010-15. Low initial tyre mileage had led to avoidable expenditure of Rs 1.50 crore. The revised target on kilometers per litre of 4.85 was missed. Cancellation of trips during 2011-16 due to want of buses contributed a loss of Rs 26.53 crore,” the CAG report has pointed out.

The report has noted that against the all-India average fleet utilisation of 90 per cent of state transport buses during 2011-16, KTC’s utilisation was between 57.22 per cent in 2013-14 and 65.09 per cent in 2015-16. “This indicated that 34.91 per cent to 42.78 per cent of the buses available were not utilised during 2011-16. This resulted in operation of 1432.98 lakh km (78.14 per cent) as against scheduled 1833.96 lakh km during the review period, adversely affecting the earnings and profitability of the company,” the report has said.

The report has pointed to deficiencies in optimising traffic revenue and controlling operating expenditure which resulted in losses. It said the company was not able to recover its cost of operations during the last five years ending 2015-16.

The CAG observed that average kilometre covered per bus per day decreased from 269.96 km in 2011-12 to 234.79 km in 2015-16 while the earning per kilometre increased from Rs 34.37 in 2011-12 to Rs 54.48 in 2015-16 and the traffic revenue per kilometre ranged between Rs 22.44 to Rs 28.23 during the same period.

The report also pointed out that traffic revenue per kilometre of the KTCL was less than the all-India average during the respective years upto 2013-14.

It observed that the “unplanned and unprepared” strategy of the management resulting in losses: the KTCL had to suffer a loss Rs 42.72 lakh due to non-operational of two Volvo buses on Goa-Pune-Nasik route for 630 days, as there was delay in obtaining necessary permission and waivers from government agencies.

Similarly 77 buses were kept off the road continuously for more than one month due to breakdowns and handling warranty claims during 2015-16 that translated into loss of 5810 bus days contributing to avoidable loss of Rs 1.94 crore.

Whereas during the period of 2011-16 due to unavailability of tyres 420 buses were off the road ranging from one day to 200 days resulting in loss of Rs 1.57 crore.