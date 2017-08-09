CAG report on Rs 4.28 cr loss: Mayor urges Commissioner to expedite cases

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Mayor of the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) Surendra Furtado has through a letter urged the Commissioner to expedite the cases and put up a report in relation to the report of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) putting CCP losses at Rs 4.28 crore.

The Mayor has requested the Commissioner to put up a report in this regard in the next meeting of the corporation and also to inform the High Court suitably in the matter of contempt petition pending before it.

In the audit report for the year ended March 31, 2016, it was observed that 1,519 shops in seven urban local bodies (ULBs) were leased out without renewing agreements and their rent was recovered at the lower rates adding this resulted in short realisation of revenue of Rs 9.89 crore.

Besides this, it also stated that CAG has found that no tangible action was taken to collect rent and evict the illegal businessmen from the municipal property at Panaji municipal market. This has deprived the CCP of revenue of Rs 4.28 crore in respect of 296 shops.

Further it was pointed out that the land admeasuring 1,594 sq metres continued to be under illegal occupation in Panaji market and this resulted in loss of revenue of Rs 2.16 crore in the form of rent to the CCP.

The Mayor said that he and all his councillors had raised the issue of signing of Leave and Licence Agreements with the Legal Tenants of the New Municipal Market and recovery of the rent and the past arrears from them on many occasions and in the corporation meetings too.

While refusing to comment on the grounding of MV Lucky Seven at the Miramar beach after hitting a sandbar on July 16 while being shifted to River Mandovi from MPT in Vasco, Furtado said that although it falls in his ward but he is waiting for the government to act and will act only if the government fails to.