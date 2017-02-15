Caetano is an Indian citizen, not a Portuguese national, says MHA

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has withdrawn its order declaring Benaulim MLA Caetano Silva a Portuguese national.

Director (citizenship) of MHA Pravin Horo Singh, in his order dated January 31, has stated that Caetano R Silva is a citizen of India and not a Portuguese national and that the impugned order of the MHA that was quashed by the High Court of Bombay at Goa, be, therefore, treated as withdrawn.

The order, a copy of which is with ‘The Navhind Times,’ further states that Singh has examined all the papers and the other documentary evidences placed before him and that he is of the firm opinion that Silva, son of Joao Roque Silva, a resident of Vasvaddo, Benaulim, is not a Portuguese citizen.

Addressing the media along with his lawyer and supporters, Silva praised the central government for the order and said that the order is a big relief to the hundreds of Goans who have registered their birth in Portugal and are being considered as Portuguese nationals.

“Former PWD minister Churchill Alemao and his daughter Valanka Alemao filed case against me. It was an incomplete and a very malicious case. They have not only troubled (Caitu) Silva, but hundreds of Goans who registered their birth in Portugal,” Silva said. He said that his precious time is being lost in the case, which he could otherwise invest in his constituents. Silva said that the Goa government did not help him in the case.

Lawyer of Silva, Bairon Rodrigues, said mere registration of birth in Portugal is not actually acquiring Portuguese nationality but a step in the process. “This has been proved today and I am happy that the order has come as a relief to Goans,” he said.

Silva and his lawyer said that they are to file a suit in court for compensation because of the damages caused by the petitioners – Valanka Alemao and John Fernandes of Varca.