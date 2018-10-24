CAC Cansaulim pip Rosman Cruz

Varca: CAC, Cansaulim entered the quarterfinals of Varca Panchayat Cup football tournament defeating Rossman Cruz SC, Nagoa-Verna by a solitary goal played at Varca grounds on Tuesday.

The teams had a chance each in the first session to find the mark but the goalkeepers at either end — Prabhaker Kattimani for CAC amd and R Moniz for Rossman Cruz came out in flying colours.

CAC, Cansaulim made the best use of the only great chance the team had in the 65th minute when attacking medio M Francisco found the mark which proved to be the match winner.