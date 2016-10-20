Cabral to seek CID probe into Kakoda murder if no headway

NT NETWORK

CURCHOREM

With there being no breakthrough in the murder of senior citizen Shobha Karmali which was committed on October 7 in broad daylight in her residence at Madhegal-Kakoda, Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral has said that if the team investigating the case does not succeed in next few days, it should be handed over to CID or CBI.

Cabral said the investigation in the case had slowed down due to the BRICS Summit adding, “We have able officers but if the case is not solved within next few days, I will be compelled to approach the chief minister and appeal to hand over the case either to CID or CBI. We want results at any cost.”

He said that around 65 CCTV cameras have been installed in Curchorem area but more are required to be installed in Kakoda and other areas. He said, “Presently, the monitoring of these cameras is being done from Margao but it should be done from local police station.”