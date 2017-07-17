Cabral criticises Church group for refusing to accept Francis’ role in desecrations

PANAJI: Stating that the impression given by certain Church group as well as political parties that a single person cannot carry out desecration of multiple religious structures, is not true, Curchorem MLA of the Bharatiya Janata Party Nilesh Cabral on Monday said that if these factions have any additional information about the particular cases of vandalism, then they should share it with the police.

The Curchorem MLA also brushed aside the demand for conducting a judicial probe into these incidents, as the accused has already confessed his crimes before the police.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP headquarters, Cabral said that these groups, by refusing to accept the role of Francis Pereira arrested by the police, last week, in the particular incidents, are depriving the police of their achievement. He also maintained that the middle-aged accused has already displayed his modus operandi before police, even by climbing a tall compound wall.

Speaking further, the Curchorem legislator said that the allegations levelled against him as regards trespassing in the jurisdiction of the police and interrogating the accused are absolutely wrong. “The accused was from my constituency and I, along with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar interacted with him for only ten minutes as I wanted to see if he had any remorse towards his acts,” he added, maintaining that the accused had no regret whatsoever. Admitting that there could be another angle to the incidents of vandalism of religious structures, Cabral, who is also the spokesperson of the state BJP unit, said that the BJP was unnecessarily targeted for these acts.

Speaking about the grounding of the MV Lucky Seven offshore casino vessel at Miramar, Cabral said that the vessel could create a mess in the sea as well as on the beach if not moved immediately, and therefore, the government is trying to drag it away as soon as possible. He also mentioned that the government has a policy in the pipeline to phase out the offshore casinos from River Mandovi.

The Curchorem MLA said that the government has identified around 9 lakh sq mts of land along the border of Curchorem and Sanguem talukas and the same has already been inspected by the Collector (South Goa) for setting up the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology-Goa. “There is a small private land within this land and the owner of the land has shown inclination to hand it over to the government,” he said.