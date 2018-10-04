Cabral assures continuous power supply

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Power Minister Nilesh Cabral on Wednesday said that his department is studying in detail the power scenario in the state and will come out with a comprehensive plan for specific areas in a month and a half where power supply can be provided round the clock.

He said that over the next 45 days, the department will prepare a roadmap for the distribution of power supply by upgrading the existing infrastructure.

“We are looking in a comprehensive way for giving undisrupted 24×7 power supply and it is my commitment and challenge that I have accepted. I may take 3 months, 6 months

or two years, but I will come back before people over a period of time with a proper study on specific areas and the time frame that would be required in those specific areas to achieve the target. In the next one and half month, I will tell what way I intend to bring 24×7 power supply in specific areas of Goa,” said Cabral addressing a press conference in Panaji.

He said that in the specific areas where the government intends to provide 24×7 power supply, the consumers will have to pay a ‘little more’ per unit as tariff and if the department fails to provide constant supply then the extra amount would be deducted.

Power is drawn for Goa from the western and southern grid of which one grid often breaks down due to outdated infrastructure.

He said that once the substation worth Rs 1,600 crore with a capacity of 400 Kilowatt transformer is set up and made operational at Dharbandora, power problems would be resolved, as the department would effectively convert and distribute the supply which will enable the department to provide round the clock power supply across Goa.

Cabral said that the department was suffering 16-18 per cent distribution loss for which the government is working out a plan to reduce the loss by 6-7 per cent. Cabral urged consumers to assess their existing power supply load and apply for excess load adding that if consumers fail to regularise their excess load then the department will send its officials for personal verification.

Chief electrical engineer (CEE) N Neelakanta Reddy said that 35 per cent of underground cabling in Goa has been completed and the work of putting up aerial bunch cable was in progress.

Meanwhile, Cabral claimed that the spontaneous cyclonic weather on October 1 has caused damage to the tune of approximately Rs 2 crore to the department. “The preliminary reports indicate losses to the tune of Rs 2 crore. The assessment of damages caused due to the unprecedented weather is still going on and a final report is awaited in the next day or two,” he said.

He said that electrical cables, transformers, electrical poles, light fixtures etc were uprooted, broken and damaged causing power failure in several parts of the state. He said that the department has put on the job all the manpower at its disposal in restoring the power supply in the affected areas.