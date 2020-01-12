Cabral announces hike in power tariff

NT NETWORK

Ponda

Power Minister Nilesh Cabral, on Saturday, announced hike in electricity tariff by 5 paisa (per unit) in order to recover the streetlight maintenance expenditure

of the state.

Cabral made this announcement at Shiroda on the occasion of the launch of the project for renovation of low tension power lines.

Shiroda MLA Subhash Shirodkar, sarpanch Amit Shirodkar and others were present on the occasion.

“State government has decided to take over LED streetlights across the state, which is presently looked after by agencies. Even maintenance of the lights will be taken care by the government like earlier tube light maintenance. Considering it, state had decided to hike the electricity tariff by 5 paisa per unit for all consumers,” Cabral said.

Explaining further, Cabral stated that there are around 6.70 lakh electricity consumers across the state and most of them use electricity less than 100 unit per month. In such a situation most consumers’ power bill for a month will be hiked by Rs 5 or less.

He also urged the people to support the same.

Speaking about the online services of the state government, Cabral informed the gathering that scanned copies of the certificates of marriage registered from 1914 till 2010 have been made available online by Civil Registrar Department and soon panchayat will be given powers to issue the same certificates

to the people.

Cabral also announced that most of the certificates required by the people will be issued through panchayat through online method and such powers will be given to panchayats with the aim to provide better service to the public.

Cabral also spoke about the facility for the payment of electricity bills at the panchayat office to make it convenient for the people.

“In order to provide quality power supply to the people of Shiroda, the government has sanctioned around Rs 4.80 crore. And by using that the entire power lines in Shiroda will be replaced by new ones. Transformer will be renovated and refurbished. While 11kV power lines will be replaced with insulated power lines,” informed the Shiroda MLA and thanked Cabral for sanctioning such a huge amount for his constituency.

Shirodakar also assured the people that after completion of the project, the issue of power outages

will be resolved.

The programme was attended by around 150 locals.