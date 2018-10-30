Cabinet to discuss investment promotion area tomorrow

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The cabinet meeting convened on October 31 is expected to discuss demarcation and notification of land admeasuring 28,000 sq mts in the Calangute village as an ‘Investment Promotion Area’, and take decision on appointment of 132 para teachers for a period of ten months by enhancing monthly remuneration from Rs 12,000 per month to Rs 32,000 per month.

Furthermore, the meeting is also expected to take up deliberation on proposal to amend the Goa Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 by promulgation of an Ordinance, and granting of exemption of registration fees of Rs 3.61 lakh to Diocesan Society of Education, in respect of Deed of Gift.

The cabinet meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will be held at his Dona Paula residence in the evening of October 31. Such a meeting is held after a period of nearly three months, with the previous cabinet meet conducted during the monsoon session of the state legislative assembly, which witnessed passing

of some Bills. In between, various proposals were approved by the government by way of cabinet circulation.

The October 31 cabinet meeting is also expected to discuss amendment to the scheme namely ‘Financial incentives to mothers who deliver a girl child’ – MAMTA Scheme, as well as establishing IT Cell and Revenue Assurance Support Team, for a period of three years.

In addition, this meeting could witness discussion on the proposal for revision of selling prices of APL food grains as well as increase in the profit margin to Fair Price Shops (FPSs) and fix rent of POS devices to the FPSs.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the state legislative assembly Pramod Sawant and Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo will meet the Chief Minister after the cabinet meet on October 31.

Confirming the news, Lobo told this daily that the message about the same was delivered to him by state Bharatiya Janata Party president Vinay Tendulkar.

“I as well as the Speaker will be meeting the Chief Minister after the Wednesday cabinet meeting to discuss issues related to mining and employment,” he added.