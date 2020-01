The cabinet on Tuesday cleared Goa Energy Development Agency new 40% subsidy for the household bio-digester. The GEDA will also give an increased subsidy solar heaters. The increase is from 2000 rupees from 3000 rupees, Power Minister Nilesh Cabral said after the cabinet meeting.

Along with subsidizing bio-digesters and solar heaters, cabinet also decided on rectification of the appointment of GMC’s dean.