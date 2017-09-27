Cabinet approves scheme to promote jobs for Goan youth

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state cabinet on Wednesday approved the Goa State Incentives to Encourage Investments Scheme, 2017, which is an affirmative action of the government to ensure employment for the Goan youth.

A number of target schemes would soon be formulated under this scheme, such as ‘Interest Subsidy Scheme,’ ‘Employment Subsidy Scheme’ and so on.

Addressing the pressmen after the cabinet meeting at the Secretariat, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said that the particular scheme is an umbrella scheme to provide financial assistance to the enterprises in the state, under which separate target schemes for specific incentives would be notified separately.

The scheme will come into force with effect from October 1, 2017. The duration of the scheme would be for a period of five years unless extended. However, benefits under the separate target schemes will continue for period as approved, and the umbrella scheme would be operational for the purpose of implementing the target schemes.

“A Task Force Committee will be constituted for the purpose of scrutiny of applications and recommendations of the benefits under the target schemes,” Parrikar said, adding that the Chief Executive Officer of the Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board will be the chairman of the committee.

“Those units, which will employ less than 60 per cent of the Goan workforce will not be eligible to avail the benefits of this scheme,” he stated, pointing out that up to Rs 10 lakh subsidy, under this scheme can be sanctioned by the director of industries, up to Rs 20 lakh subsidy can be sanctioned by the Secretary for Industry and above

Rs 20 lakh subsidy would be sanctioned by the government. ”

Although the scheme is applicable to the entire state of Goa, talukas namely Pernem, Sattari, Bicholim, Sanguem, Quepem, Canacona and Dharbandora would be considered as lesser developed talukas for the purpose of the scheme.

Those entrepreneurs setting up their units in these lesser developed talukas will receive 20 per cent additional benefits than those having their units in Tiswadi, Salcete, Bardez, Ponda and Mormugao talukas.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that under the Goa State Incentives to Encourage Investments Scheme, 2017, there would be five to six smaller schemes, all of which would be applicable to small scale units, most of them applicable to micro, small and medium enterprises, and some of the schemes applicable to big units and

service units.

The Chief Minister stated that any entrepreneur desiring to avail the maximum benefit from the umbrella scheme should employ at least 80 per cent of his or her workforce from Goa. “If the percentage drops from 80 per cent to 60 per cent, then there will be a respective graded reduction in the incentives,” he noted.

Under the scheme, the beneficiary units will receive 50 per cent financial benefit of the cumulative capital investment at original value in the unit. It would, however, be 70 per cent in case of units located in lesser developed talukas. A maximum of 10 per cent additional benefit would be given to all women and SC/ ST entrepreneurs.

The scheme also states that the projects of hinterland eco-tourism in lesser developed talukas will be eligible for benefits under the target schemes of ‘Interest Subsidy Scheme’ and ‘Employment Subsidy Scheme’ subject to conditions mentioned in those schemes.

Replying to a question, Parrikar said that the start-ups would also be able to receive benefits from this scheme and a separate plug-in would soon be introduced for the purpose.