Cabinet approves Goa start-up policy

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state cabinet on Wednesday approved the Goa Start-Up Policy 2017, aimed at making Goa a geographical and human resources base for high-value start-ups, targeting to establish 100 start-ups in one year’s time.

Coming out with this information during a press conference, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said that a number of financial incentives would be given for employing local youth in the start-ups. “Facilities are being created for small start-ups at a very reasonable rate,” he added, pointing out that even those, who do not locate their start-ups in these facilities can take benefits of certain provisions.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that the employment-related subsidies would be direct, so would be the interest-subsidies. “And most importantly, payment of these subsidies would be through a number of dedicated accounts created for the purpose,” he added.

Minister for Information Technology, Rohan Khaunte, speaking on the occasion said that as per the vision of the Chief Minister, a favourable eco-system would be created through the particular policy, for providing ease in business from the IT perspective, as also an approach would be put in place to stop the brain drain and call back the sons of the soil to Goa.

“We have also taken all the stakeholders of the IT industry into confidence while preparing this policy,” he added, pointing out that the requirements of the Information Technology, Information Technology Enabled Services and electronics were also taken into consideration, during the deliberations.

Observing that the start-up culture is growing very fast in the country, the IT Minister said that the approved policy, along with schemes under it would be put in place within one month. “Further, a back office would be provided to cater to the related requirements and demands,” he said, pointing out that the policy will try to retain the passing out graduates in Goa itself.

“The Goa Start-Up Policy 2017 will try to create job givers instead of job seekers,” Khaunte observed, stating that the incubation centre for the start-ups has been made ready at the Udyog Bhavan for the launch, through a tie-up with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI).

“We are also looking for IT Anywhere concept, and lands admeasuring 20,000 sq mts, spread in various locations, would be earmarked for technological innovations like incubation centres and accelerators, during the next five years,” he mentioned, revealing that the government is also looking at areas of artificial intelligence, robotics, accelerators, 3-D printing, data science, drones, virtual reality and various factors, which are outlined in the scheme.

“Basically, we want to feature in the top 25 start-up destinations in Asia by 2025, and that is our target,” stated the IT Minister, adding that therefore, while creating this eco-system, the government aims to establish 100 employment-focused start-ups, this year.

As per the policy, a Start-up Promotion Cell will also be formed, which would serve as a nodal agency to register/ recognise/ certify the start-ups established in the state. The IT Secretary will be the convenor for the Cell.

All start-ups registered in Goa will be allowed to operate 24×7.