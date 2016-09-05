Cabbie arrested for assaulting 2 at Dabolim

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Dabolim airport police have arrested a driver of a yellow black taxi cab for allegedly assaulting two persons on Monday evening.

As per police information, the incident took place at around 5.30 p.m when Hitesh Patel, who had come down from Mumbai, and Amit Kumar, who had picked him up outside the integrated terminal building of the airport, were leaving the premises in a car when their vehicle allegedly brushed against a yellow black taxi.

According to police, this resulted in a taxi operator picking up an argument with the duo and that later he was joined by another colleague by name Rajasaab Shaikh, who allegedly assaulted Hitesh and his relative.

Based on mobile phone footage, the alleged accused was placed under arrest by Dabolim airport police under section 151 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The airport police disclosed that the victims identified the alleged accused during identification parade.

Head constable Narendra Salgaonkar is investigating the case under the supervision of his superiors.