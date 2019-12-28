CAA will not take away citizenship: Goyal

Margao: Claiming that certain elements are instigating violence across the nation over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal Friday reassured the people of Goa that the new citizenship law will not affect Goans in any way.

He said that the law will give a new ray of hope to many refugees, who have been persecuted in the three neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Addressing the media in Margao, Goyal said the purpose of his visit to Goa is only “to share the reality about CAA through the media.”

“CAA does not take away anybody’s citizenship. On the contrary, it will provide citizenship to those minorities that have been persecuted on religious lines in other countries like Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan,” the Union Railways Minister said.

Responding to a query, Goyal allayed the fears of several Goans possessing Portuguese passport. “I have to reassure that every citizen of Goa who possesses Portuguese passport is safe and secure. CAA will not affect them,” he said.

When questioned whether Goans holding Portuguese passport will face difficulty in the event the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented across the nation, Goyal said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a categorical statement that NRC will not be made applicable. It’s final.” He further said that no discussion is being held on NRC, no related law has been passed and no cabinet meet is being held on application of NRC. He, however, said that any Portuguese passport holder can give up that citizenship, as Indian law does not allow dual citizenship.

Stating that politicians are misguiding the people of the country by mixing the National Population Register (NPR) with CAA and NRC, Goyal explained that NPR is being undertaken for the welfare of the people. He said that the exercise is undertaken every ten years to help the government provide better facilities to the citizens.

Speaking about Railways, Goyal said that his ministry is hoping for electrification of all the Konkan Railway Corporation routes in the next 15 months thus making the Konkan Railway trains pollution-free.

He said that there has been no casualty on KRC tracks in the last nine months – from April to December 2019 and added that it is a great achievement for the 13 lakh employees of the Indian Railways.