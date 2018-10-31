Bypolls: campaign aggressively, Cong tells its MLAs

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Congress party has asked its MLAs to work hard and campaign aggressively in Mandrem and Shiroda constituencies ahead of the by-election, which will be held in the two constituencies within six months.

The bypolls have been necessitated after Dayanand Sopte and Subhash Shirodkar recently resigned as Congress MLAs from Mandrem and Shiroda, respectively and joined BJP. Interacting with media persons after a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held at his official residence in Panaji on Tuesday, CLP leader Chandrakant Kavlekar said that the party’s MLAs hailing from South Goa will be campaigning in Shiroda while those from North Goa will campaign in Mandrem.

With an aim to boost the confidence and morale of the party workers ahead of the by-election to the Mandrem constituency, the Congress MLAs will attend a meeting of the party workers in Mandrem on November 4.

“All our MLAs will attend the meeting scheduled to be held on Sunday. The party is confident that we will emerge victorious in Mandrem constituency,” said Kavlekar. He said that plans are being also chalked out to hold a series of meetings with party workers of Shiroda constituency. Kavlekar said that the people of Mandrem and Shiroda will teach a ‘lesson’ to Sopte and Shirodkar.