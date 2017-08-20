Monday , 21 August 2017
By-polls in three ZP seats record poor voter turnout
Women stand in a queue  to cast their votes during the Nuvem zilla panchayat by-poll on Sunday

MARGAO/CALANGUTE: The by-elections to three zilla panchayat segments  – Nuvem and Curtorim  and Calangute – recorded a poor voter turnout on Sunday, although the polling  went off peacefully.

The  by-elections to   two zilla panchayat seats  in  Salcete taluka – Nuvem and Curtorim  – ended peacefully on Sunday registering the voter turnout of   51.15 per cent and  53.07 per cent  respectively.

The by-poll to the Calangute ZP segment recorded 49 per cent voter turnout.

Returning officer for the  Nuvem and Curtorim ZP constituencies   Uday  Prabhudesai said the polling was incident-free.

“The by-elections in Nuvem and Curtorim seats ended peacefully. Polling teams did the job well. No  untoward incident was reported,” Prabhudesai said after the voting ended on Sunday  evening.

The by-elections in these two  ZP segments   in Salcete were necessitated after the  ZP members Wilfred D’Sa  (Nuvem) and  Clafasio Dias   (Curtorim) were  elected as legislators after the  assembly elections held early in the year.

Though  there  has been a  triangular  contest in  Curtorim, the real fight has been between  two candidates  – Congress nominee  Moreno Rebello and  Independent  candidate Dionisio  Sardinha.

On the other hand, in Nuvem there has been  a straight fight between Congress  candidate  Reuben Costa and Independent  candidate Marcus Mario Pereira.

The polling started in these two segments  on a positive note.  The regular Sunday mass goers  queued   up  between  8.30 am to  9.30 am at most of the  polling stations, which are closer  to  churches.

The Nuvem constituency polled 14,693 votes;  around 1600 people   voted in the first two hours.

The  Curtorim constituency  polled  18,584  votes; the early hours – between   8 am to 10 am – recorded 13.45 per cent turnout.

However, the pace slowed down as the day wore on, making the polling

a lackluster event  in Curtorim and Nuvem.

The candidates   and  their supporters  said   that voters  have been disaffected over the recent lows in Goan politics, and that  “election now comes in every two-three months”.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ after casting his vote, a 72-year-old retired teacher said, “The  indelible ink mark on my finger  put during the panchayat election is still there. And here there is one more election. If such things keep happening  people will make  joke of elections…”

The polled votes will be counted on August 28 at the Margao collectorate.

The by-poll to the Calangute ZP seat  recorded 49 per cent voter turnout, as  there was no enthusiasm among the voters to come out and vote.

The polling was slow In the morning, but picked up slightly later in the day.

In some booths there were hardly any voters, and  at one place a presiding officer was  seen reading a newspaper.

The by-poll for the ZP seat was necessitated  after Calangute ZP member Shawn Martin resigned to contest the panchayat elections. Martin   won the panchayat polls in ward no 10 (Khobrawaddo).

There was absence of poll fever, and Hindu  voters have been busy  preparing to  celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Hence the voter turnout was very low in Arpora Nagao as  just 1138 people voted. Calangute polled 5376 votes while Candolim polled 3749 votes.

Congress candidate Joy Fernandes complained that his workers were  threatened in Candolim. However, he expressed satisfaction  with the low turnout which  has brightened his chances of victory.

