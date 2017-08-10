By-polls: five candidates are crorepatis

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

As the voters of the Panaji and Valpoi constituencies are getting ready to elect their assembly representative at the August 23 by-elections, the details of the assets of the seven candidates contesting this by-poll have been made available, indicating that 71 per cent of these candidates are ‘crorepatis’.

Altogether five out of the seven candidates contesting the by-elections in the two constituencies have declared their assets amounting, more than a crore.

The Independent candidate from Panaji, Kenneth Silveira tops the list of ‘crorepatis’, with declared assets worth Rs 26.59 crore. He is closely followed by Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane of the Bharatiya Janata Party with assets worth Rs 21.54 crore.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar of the BJP comes down to third position with Rs 6.29 crore assets in his possession.

Roy Naik and Girish Chodankar with assets amounting Rs 1.32 crore and Rs 1.18 crore, respectively are next on the list.

Anand Shirodkar of the Goa Suraksha Manch with assets worth Rs 57.68 lakh and Rohidas Gaonkar, an Independent candidate with assets amounting Rs 44.27 lakh are the last two candidates in the list.

The data released by Goa Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms by analysing the self-sworn affidavits of all seven candidates, informs that two out of two candidates – cent per cent – of BJP as well as Congress are ‘crorepaties’, while one out of the two Independent candidates – 50 per cent – has declared assets worth more than a crore.

“The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Goa assembly by-election is Rs 8.28 crore,” it says.

The liabilities declared by six out of seven candidates are as follows: Vishwajeet Rane (Rs 11.52 crore), Kenneth Silveira (Rs 1.06 crore), Manohar Parrikar (Rs 39.92 lakh), Girish Chodankar (Rs 11.43 lakh), Roy Naik (Rs 6.76 lakh) and Rohidas Gaonkar (Rs 4.75 lakh).

Chodankar has stated that he is a teacher by profession, while the rest of the candidates are businessman/self-employed. Out of the seven, only one candidate namely Rane has declared of having one criminal case against him.

Parrikar, Rane, Shirodkar and Gaonkar are graduates, while Chodankar and Naik are post graduates.

Silveira is a diploma holder in electrical and electronics engineering.

Five of the seven candidates, that is 71 per cent of the candidates have declared their age to be between 31 and 50 years, while two candidates that is 29 per cent candidates are aged between 51 and 70 years.