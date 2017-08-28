By-elections: It’s Parrikar in Panaji, Vishwajit in Valpoi

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Bharatiya Janata Party candidates Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday won the Panaji and Valpoi bypolls, respectively. The by-elections were held on August 23.

With this victory, the strength of BJP in the state has increased from 12 to 14 while the tally of the coalition government has increased from 21 to 23.

The Panaji bypoll was necessitated after sitting MLA Sidharth Kuncalienkar resigned and vacated the seat for Parrikar to get elected as a member of the Goa legislative assembly whereas the Valpoi seat became vacant after Vishwajit Rane resigned as Congress MLA. He later joined BJP and was inducted into the cabinet as the Health Minister.

Parrikar defeated Congress candidate Girish Chodankar, who proved to be his nearest rival, by a margin of 4,803 votes. A total of 9,862 votes were polled in favour of Parrikar while Chodankar got 5,059 votes.

Interestingly, Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) candidate Anand Shirodkar got 81 votes lesser than the votes polled for None of the Above (NOTA). Goa Suraksha Manch managed to get only 220 votes whereas 301 voters preferred NOTA. Lone independent candidate from Panaji constituency Kenneth Silveira received 96 votes. A total of 15,538 votes were polled in Panaji.

During the three-round counting, Parrikar was the dominating candidate herein he was leading by 2,038 votes in the first round, 2,482 votes in the second round and 283 votes in the third round.

In the Valpoi constituency, out of the 23,063 votes polled, BJP candidate Vishwajit Rane alone got a total of 16,188 votes in his favour defeating Congress candidate Roy Naik with a whopping margin of 10,087. Naik received 6,101 votes. Independent candidate Rohidas Sada Gaonkar managed to get the least number of votes of 316 while 458 voters preferred NOTA. Out of 25 postal ballots, 21 were polled in favour of Vishwajit while four were polled for NOTA.

Just like Parrikar, Vishwajit too dominated during the four-round counting in which he was leading with a margin of 3,819 votes in the first round, 3,772 votes in the second round, 1,706 votes in the third round and 769 votes in the fourth round.